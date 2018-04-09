TOPS PROGRAM COMING TO CAVERNA TO HELP STUDENTS EARN JOB EXPERIENCE AND SCHOLARSHIP MONEY

on 09/04/2018 |

A revolutionary pilot program benefiting Caverna High School students as well as local business owners was highlighted during the Kiwanis Club of Caverna meeting on Tuesday August 28th.

WKU is partnering with Caverna High School on the TOPS program. The program allows Caverna students to work for local businesses during the summer and in addition to receiving regular wages they can earn scholarships to be used towards dual credit classes at WKU. The program is the only of it’s kind and is an expansion of WKU’s Earn and Learn program.

Ms. Leslie Witty from WKU presented details to the club and was joined by Caverna Student Katrina Hensley who took part in the program and is taking duels credit classes currently with funds provided by the program.

Local businesses Hidden River Cave, Replica Screen printing, Houk Insurance Agency and Sahara Steakhouse partnered with the schools and employed Caverna students in the program over the summer.

WKU and Caverna hope to continue their partnership and are looking at how to expand the program.