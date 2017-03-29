LOCAL ELECTED OFFICIALS HOLD FIRST TOWN HALL FORUM

Last night it was all about accessibility at the South Barren Volunteer Fire Department, as local elected officials held their first town hall forum. Spearheaded by retired Barren County Jailer Matt Mutter, the town hall was a way for people to have access to their elected officials, which Sheriff Kent Keen says is very important:



One of the common themes last night was the cooperation between different agencies within the county and District Judge Gabe Pendelton says that it is great to be able to serve in such an environment:



Not only did the group make it evident that they all work together, they all chip in and do what needs to be done for their own departments, which DTF Director Ron Lafferty says is very important:



While they may be issues in other places, Judge Executive Micheal Hale says that in Barren County party lines don’t really matter:



Those in attendance last night were Barren County Coroner Tim Gibson, Magistrate Gary Gillon, Jailer Tracy Bellamy, District Judge Gabe Pendelton, County Clerk Joanne London, Circuit Court Clerk Krissie Fields, Sheriff Kent Keen, Judge Executive Micheal Hale, PVA Brad Bailey, and DTF Director Ron Lafferty.

Jailer Tracy Bellamy said it was all about letting the people know what was going on in county government:

