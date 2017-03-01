TRACY BELLAMY HAS BEEN OFFICIALLY SWORN IN AS JAILER

Tracy Bellamy who was sworn in Tuesday afternoon as Barren County Jailer. Bellamy has over a decade of experience working in corrections and was promoted to Chief Deputy under former Jailer Matt Mutter.

Among those in the crowd at the swearing in was Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen who says he thinks Bellamy is a great pic for Jailer:



Bellamy began his first official day as Jailer Wednesday morning and says he’ll get there early, just like any other day:



Bellamy has been a driving force, and supporter, of recent projects at the Barren County Detention Center such as Project Breaking Ground with Western Kentucky University. Jailer Bellamy says those types of collaborations will continue and hopefully grow:

