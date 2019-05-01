TRAFFIC ACCIDENT CLAIMS 1 LIFE ON VETERANS OUTER LOOP

on 01/05/2019 |

Friday afternoon the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to an injury accident on Veterans Outer Loop between West Main Street and Oil City Road that claimed the life of a Glasgow woman.

The collision involved a 2010 GMC Truck being operated by Jacob Montgomery of Glasgow Ky. and a moped being operated by Joseph Ramey of Glasgow Ky. with a passenger on the moped, Cassie Blankenship of Glasgow Ky.

Montgomery was not injured during the collision.

Ramey was transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS to T J Sampson Hospital where he was treated and released for his injuries.

Blankenship was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital where she succumb to her injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by the Glasgow Police Department.