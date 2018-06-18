Logo


**UPDATE**SCENE IS NOW CLEAR ON I-65 IN HART COUNTY

on 06/18/2018

Traffic Advisory – I65 Southbound in Hart County

 

UPDATE – 5pm Central:  Scene is clear and all lanes are open.  It will take some time for traffic congestion to dissipate and flow to return to normal.

Traffic Advisory – I65 Southbound in Hart County

UPDATE 1pm Central: The traffic queue is now moving to clear out those who were stuck between the crash and the detour exit. Those folks should be cleared out shortly.   The Interstate remains closed with a detour via Exit 71.

—————————————————-
A multi-vehicle crash near Mile Marker 66 has all lanes blocked southbound. A detour is set up via Exit 71 at Bonnieville where motorists can continue South and rejoin I65 at Exit 65 in Munfordville via US 31W. Clearing is expected to take four or more hours.   Updates will be posted.  Expect significant Southbound delays when approaching the area. Motorists may wish to utilize US 31E from Hodgenville or even Western Kentucky Parkway to William Natcher Parkway routes via Exit 91 around the area.

