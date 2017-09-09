TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR KY 3005 IN HARDIN COUNTY

on 09/09/2017 |

Traffic Advisory: KY 3005 (Ring Road) in Hardin County

Crews from Associated Railroad will be working on the crossing along KY 3005 (Ring Road) requiring closure of the road near Akebono on the West side of Elizabethtown from 7am today through 6pm Monday, September 11th.

Mobile message boards are in place alerting local traffic of the upcoming closure. A detour will be signed for motorists to access either side of the closure.

Railroad work will take place on Saturday and Sunday with paving operations taking place on Monday.