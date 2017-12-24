TRAFFIC CHECK POINTS IN TIME FOR THE NEW YEAR HOLIDAY

on 12/24/2017 |

Cave City Police Department says they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints beginning on December 30, 2017.

During the checkpoints, officers will not only be focused on getting impaired driver’s off the road, but they will also be checking for Licensing of motor vehicles and operators, Registration and insurance violations, Seat belt and child restraint violations and Motor vehicle equipment violations.For a full list of the possible road block locations, , ou can go online to www.wcluradio.com.

Below is a list of traffic safety checkpoint locations.

400 block of Mammoth Cave Street

800 block of Mammoth Cave Road

Old Lexington Road and Cemetery Road

Grindstead Mill Road and Blair Road

Old Horse Cave Road at County Line

Highway 90 and West Estes Road

400 block of North Dixie HWY