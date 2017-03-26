LOCAL TRAFFIC IMPACT

Several local construction projects could impact traffic this upcoming week.

Interstate 65

• Starting March 15 on I-65 in both directions the inside lane will be closed between MM 29-30 for construction related to the connector project. The lane closure will be in place approximately a month.

Simpson County

• U.S. 31-W- Between Peden Mill Road and Lake Springs Road utility crews will begin moving utility that is in the way of road construction. All work will be done off the roadway and should have no impact to motorist traveling through the area. The work should be completed by the end of March.

• KY 100 Scottsville Road (MP 13.5 – 16.4) – Contractors have resumed work on a project that will reconstruct and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622. Motorists should be prepared for occasional flagging operations as construction traffic enters and exits the project.

Warren County

• KY 234 Cemetery Road (MP 9.6-9.9)– Trucks will continue to enter and exit the project hauling material to build up the roadway near Roger Porter Road. There is a small diversion at the end of Roger Porter road pushing traffic over so crews can continue building the roadway up in this area. We recommend folks entering and exiting from the Rivergreen neighborhood use the front entrance. Speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the construction zone.

• I-65 to U.S. 31-W connector– Crews will be paving on the new roadway and continue the widening next to U.S. 68 around the new bridge about a half mile north of Cosma Drive. Trucks will be entering and exiting the work zone.

• KY 626 (MP 3.8-5.8) (Hammet Hill Road to U.S. 231)- Crews will start with putting out signs and start clearing trees around the old single span culvert near U.S. 231. There will be possible lane closures between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.