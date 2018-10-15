TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR THE UPCOMING WEEK

The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for October 15 through October 19 are as follows:
Interstate 65
- A major resurfacing project has started between mile marker 35 and mile marker 44 in both directions. The interstate will be down to one lane most nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. weather depending. The project is expected to be finished in late November.
Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway
- (Barren/ Metcalfe Counties) – Work is to continue on a bridge maintenance contract on various bridges along the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway. The work will consist of cleaning, painting and applying a concrete coating to 28 bridges along the parkway. Expect lane closures to be in place at various bridges along the parkway and on the routes that pass beneath.
Barren County
- KY 255 Park City Bon Ayr Road – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project along KY 255 between US 68 extending north to the CSX railroad overpass, a distance of 4.98 miles.
- KY 921 Thomerson Park Road – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project along KY 921 between KY 87 extending north to KY 249, a distance of 3.83 miles.
Edmonson County
- Brownsville Road KY 259 – Contractors are expected to work on a preventive maintenance project that will also improve roadside features along KY 259 from the Warren County line extending north towards KY 101, a distance of 8.84 miles
- .Brownsville Road KY 3021 – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features along KY 3021 from KY 259 extending north towards KY 259, a distance of 1.33 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.
Metcalfe County
- US 68 Greensburg Road – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on US 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.
- KY 163 Tompkinsville Road – Contractors are expected to work on a project that will replace the bridge and approaches over Rogers Creek. The project is 0.5 miles in length and begins at Robertson Shaw Road extending north to Radford Martin Road
- KY 745 Mell Ridge Road – Contractors are expected to complete work on a preventative maintenance project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on KY 745. The project is 5.1 miles in length and begins at US 68 extending north to the Green County line. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.
Monroe County
- KY 214 Turkey Neck Bend Road from KY 100 to the Turkey Neck Bend ferry. Crews will be present working on pipe replacements in preparation for a resurfacing project.
- Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project. Cloyd Road has been closed to through traffic indefinitely.
