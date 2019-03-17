TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR THE WEEK

on 03/17/2019 |

District 3 traffic impact report for March 18 through March 22

(Serving Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, and Warren Counties)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (March 15, 2019) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for March 18 through March 22 are listed below. All work is subject to change.

Interstate 165

• Work will continue on switching all the signage from the William H. Natcher Parkway in Bowling Green to Owensboro by replacing all the Natcher Parkway signs with I-165 signs. Contract crews are working county by county and are finishing up in Warren County. Once Warren County is complete crews will move north to Butler County. Motorists should be aware of the new exit numbers as a result of the upgrade. It is expected to take another week or so to complete the project of changing all the signs in this phase.

• Work to upgrade the interchanges at US 31-W has restarted. A short lane closure is in place in the northbound direction of I-165 so motorists should use caution.

Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway

• (Barren/ Metcalfe Counties) – Work to continue on a bridge maintenance contract on various bridges along the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway. The work will consist of cleaning, painting and applying a concrete coating to 28 bridges along the parkway. Expect lane closures to be in place at various bridges along the parkway and on the routes that pass beneath.

Butler County

• KY 403 Woodbury Road mile point 4-5 – Crews are making shoulder repairs in this section of roadway. Motorists could experience some short delays as this work continues.

Logan County

• KY 2369 Dennis Corinth Rd mile point 0-4 – Crews will be performing shouldering operations. Motorists could experience some short delays during this work. This work is expected to be complete by mid April.

• KY 1040 Coopertown Road mile point 3-5 – Crews will be removing vegetation and making shoulder improvements in this section of roadway. Some short delays may be possible as this work continues.

Metcalfe County

• KY 163 Tompkinsville Road – Contractors are expected to work on a project that will replace the bridge and approaches over Rogers Creek. The project is 0.5 miles in length and begins at Robertson Shaw Road extending north to Radford Martin Road. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as earthwork operations resume.

• US 68 Greensburg Road – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on US 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Monroe County

• KY 100 Center Point Road at mile point 24 – A temporary signal has been placed and traffic is down to one lane. The signal is installed to keep motorist away from an area of roadway that has slid as a result of the heavy rains over the last few weeks. Repairs will be made as soon as possible until the repairs are complete the signal will remain in place.

Todd County

• KY 178 Highland Lick Road mile point 0-3 – Crews will be trimming overhanging vegetation in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect short delays. This work will continue through March.

• KY 848 Penchem Road 0-4 – Contract crews will begin a culvert replacement project along this section of roadway. Motorists could experience some short delays during this work. This work will continue through the end of March.

Warren County

• KY 880 Lovers Lane – Crews will install a lane separator curb on KY 880 Lovers Lane near the Crossroads IGA Shell gas station on Friday, March 22 at 3 a.m. The project will take about three hours to complete.