Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 8, 2018

on 01/07/2018 |

The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for January 8 through January 12 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.

Allen County

• KY 98 Brownsford Road- Crews will be present working on the KY 98 realignment project in the Durham Springs area. Contractor will be on site to continue clearing right of way. Most of the work will take place off the existing roadway and should have little impact on motorist traveling the area.
Barren County
• Cavalry Drive at U.S. 31-E – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of U.S. 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, and installing a new traffic signal.

Metcalfe County
• Greensburg Road (U.S. 68) – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on U.S. 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by July 2018.

Monroe County
• Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project.

Simpson County

• U.S. 31-W Nashville Road- Roadway construction activities have been suspended for the winter between Lowes and I-65. Utility relocations will continue through the winter but most activity will take place off of the roadway and should have little impact on motorists traveling the area. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph.

Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 8, 2018”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

TINA SHIRLEY

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
2:24 PM CST on January 07, 2018
Expires:
12:00 PM CST on January 08, 2018
Overcast
Currently
40°
Overcast
Snow
Sunday 01/07 100%
High 44° / Low 33°
Snow
Rain
Monday 01/08 100%
High 37° / Low 32°
Rain
Fog
Tuesday 01/09 20%
High 46° / Low 40°
Fog
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.