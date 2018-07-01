TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 8, 2018

on 01/07/2018 |

The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for January 8 through January 12 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.

Allen County

• KY 98 Brownsford Road- Crews will be present working on the KY 98 realignment project in the Durham Springs area. Contractor will be on site to continue clearing right of way. Most of the work will take place off the existing roadway and should have little impact on motorist traveling the area.

Barren County

• Cavalry Drive at U.S. 31-E – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of U.S. 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, and installing a new traffic signal.

Metcalfe County

• Greensburg Road (U.S. 68) – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on U.S. 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by July 2018.

Monroe County

• Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project.

Simpson County

• U.S. 31-W Nashville Road- Roadway construction activities have been suspended for the winter between Lowes and I-65. Utility relocations will continue through the winter but most activity will take place off of the roadway and should have little impact on motorists traveling the area. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph.

Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road.