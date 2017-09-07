TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR THIS WEEK

Traffic impact report for July 10 through July 14

(Serving Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, and Warren Counties)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (July 7, 2017) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for July 10 through July 14 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.

Interstate 65

• Milling and paving operations will continue southbound from the 35.2 mile marker to the 31.2 mile marker. There will be double lane closures starting at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Two lanes will remain open during daytime hours, but traffic will be manipulated to complete the milling and paving across all three lanes in both directions. Operations will be suspended for the holiday and start again on July 5.

• Exit 28 at KY 446- Barrier wall will be put in place and the wide load restriction put in place. Lane width is lowered to 10 feet. The concrete is being removed on the ramps and replaced with asphalt. Please use caution while traveling in this area.

Natcher Parkway

• Lane closures are in place between the I-65 interchange and exit 9 while resurfacing is complete. Motorists need to be very cautious as vehicles entering the parkway need to yield to those already on the parkway. The project is expected to be completed at the end of August. The speed limit has been lowered to 55 mph until the project is complete.

Barren County

• US 31-E N L Roger Wells Boulevard – (MP 14.25) – Motorists traveling in Barren County should expect lane closures and travel delays at the intersection of U.S. 68 and U.S. 31-E. Crews are working on intersection improvements by repairing and replacing sections of damaged concrete at the intersection. The heaviest delays will be at the usual peak times as folks head into work in the mornings and leave work in the evenings. The project is expected to be completed by the end of July. An alternate route may be a better option until the project is completed.

• Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway- (Exit 11) – The South Fork Beaver Creek Bridge on the Westbound exit ramp between the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway and U.S. 31-E at mile point 11.5 will be reduced to one lane in the westbound direction. Motorists need to be very cautious as the maximum lane width open to exiting traffic will be 9 feet. This lane restriction is expected to be in place until August 15th while a contractor conducts bridge deck maintenance.

Butler County

• KY 79 Russellville Road (Mile point 6.566 to 7.210) – Crews will continue grade and drain work. Motorists should anticipate work near the shoulder of the roadway and a one lane roadway to be controlled by flaggers.

• KY 411 Love Lee Road (Mile point .94) – Crews will close KY 411 Love Lee Road in Butler County next week for maintenance crews to replace a large culvert. The closure is at mile point .94 just north of KY 70 and will begin Monday, July 10. The roadway is expected to reopen on July 14. Motorists will need to find an alternate route. Message boards are in place to inform motorists of the closure.

Logan County

• Russellville Southern Bypass –Grade work will continue on U.S. 431. Motorists should anticipate a one-lane road controlled by flaggers, and crews to be working near the shoulder of U.S. 431.

Simpson County

• KY 100 Scottsville Road (Mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors continue to work on a project that will reconstruct and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622. As weather permits, heavy construction equipment will be crossing KY 100 as earthwork operations begin. Traffic will be maintained with flagging operations during this work. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to the flagging operations.

• U.S. 31-W –A temporary traffic diversion remains in place at the culvert over Sharps Branch at mile point 4. The advisory speed through the diversion has been dropped to 25 mph and the speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph. Roadway construction activities will continue with crews and flaggers present as excavation and widening construction continues.

Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road is closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road. The closure will last throughout the duration of the U.S. 31-W diversion being in place.

Access to U.S. 31-W from Lake Springs Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Lakes Springs Road using Hawthorne Street and Honey Suckle Road. The closure will last throughout the duration of the U.S. 31-W diversion being in place.

Warren County

• KY 234 (Mile point 8) – Work continues on the new bridge over Drakes Creek. The bridge deck is complete. The speed limit has been lowered to 35 mph in the area. Motorists need to be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the project.

• I-65 to U.S. 31- W Connector – The new I-65 interchange at exit 30 and connector road to U.S. 68 has opened to traffic. Phase II of the project that will carrier the connector road to U.S. 31-W will be completed in 2018.