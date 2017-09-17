TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR THIS WEEK

on 09/17/2017 |

Several local road construction projects could impact traffic this upcoming week.

Barren County

• Etoile Road (KY 820) – Contractors will begin replacing pipes as part of a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features from KY 249 extending to KY 63. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Metcalfe County

• Summer Shade Road (KY 90) – Contractors will begin work on a resurfacing project on KY 90 in Metcalfe County this week. The project is 2 miles in length and begins east of the KY 163 intersection and extends east to Lemmon Road. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Simpson County

U.S. 31-W Nashville Road– Roadway construction activities will continue with crews and flaggers present as excavation and widening construction continues. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph.

Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to —-U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road.

-KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors continue to work on a project that will reconstruct and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622. As weather permits, heavy construction equipment will be crossing KY 100 as earthwork operations begin. Traffic will be re-routed to a new temporary alignment between the Franklin end of the project and Gregory Road & Loving Chapel Road. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging operations.

Warren County

-KY 234 Cemetery Road Bridge Project- Traffic is expected to be switched onto the new bridge on or near September 22 if weather allows. The project will not be complete, but traffic is expected to be on the new bridge.

• KY 526/KY 1320- Paving on the roundabout has started. Motorists need to watch out for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.

• KY 446- The pavement rehab project continues with major traffic impacts along the entire route of KY 446 off exit 28 on I-65. The KY 446 bridge over U.S. 31-W is still closed and traffic is being diverted to a signal. The closure of the bridge is expected to last approximately 10 more days. Motorists should expect major delays and traffic congestion in the area until the project is complete at the end of November.

• U.S. 231 between Hadley and the Butler County line- The resurfacing project is nearing completion with only the final touches remaining.

• U.S. 231 Scottsville Road- Milling and paving is taking place between Lovers Lane and Wilkinson Trace. Crews are expected to resume work Sunday and the work is being done at night. The project is expected to be completed in three or four nights weather permitting.