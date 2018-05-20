TRAFFIC IMPACTS THIS WEEK

on 05/20/2018 |

District 3 traffic impact report for May 21 through May 25

(Serving Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, and Warren Counties)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (May 18, 2018) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for May 21 through May 25 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.

Allen County

• KY 98 Brownsford Road- Work will continue on the KY 98 realignment project in the Durham Springs area. Most of the work will take place off the existing roadway and should have little impact on motorist traveling the area.

• KY 98 bridge over Barren River Lake- Bridge painting on the KY 98 bridge over Barren River Lake at mile point 9.1 is will continue near the intersection with KY 921. Traffic will be down to one lane on the bridge with traffic control being done by a temporary traffic signal. Travel lanes will be down to 12’ and the project is expected to take about a month to complete.

Barren County

• U.S. 31-E North L. Roger Wells Road – Contractors are working on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features along U.S. 31-E. The project is 10.5 miles in length and will begin at Lexington Drive and extend north to the Hart County line. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. The paving between Lexington Dr. and the Glasgow Outer Loop will be completed at night time between 6 pm and 6 am.

• Cavalry Drive at U.S. 31-E – Final completion work will continue on this project, but the roadway is open for use.

• US 68 Veterans Outer Loop – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project on the Veterans Outer Loop beginning at KY 90 extending east to U.S. 31 E. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours.

Butler County

• KY 340 Brooklyn Road – North of Brooklyn Chapel Road to KY 79 – Contract crews will continue grade and drain work. Motorists should anticipate a one lane roadway controlled by flaggers.

Logan County

• U.S. 431 Nashville Road – Asphalt milling and resurfacing from the Kentucky/Tennessee state line to KY 2371 will continue. Motorists should anticipate a one lane roadway controlled by flaggers, and should be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.

Metcalfe County

• Greensburg Road (U.S. 68) – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on U.S. 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by July 2018.

Monroe County

• Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project.

Simpson County

• KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors will continue to work on a project that reconstructs and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622 as weather permits. Traffic has been re-routed to the new alignment. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as earthwork operations resume. Traffic will remain on the new alignment for the remainder of the project. However motorists should be aware that the speed limit will remain lowered through the construction zone. Residents on Grace Road., Oak Hills Lane and Horsemans Lane will be detoured onto the old KY 100 alignment.

• U.S. 31-W Nashville Road- Roadway construction activities will continue between Lowes and I-65 with crews and flaggers present as excavation and widening construction continues. Paving crews will also be present next week and could lead to additional delays for motorist in the area. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph.

Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road.

• KY 100 west from KY 1008 to Logan County line- Crews will be present to begin work on a resurfacing and curve improvement project. Crews will be present starting next week to install construction signage and begin replacing pipes. Flagger will be used at various stages of the project and motorist should use caution when traveling the area.