TRAFFIC INFORMATION WEEK OF NOVEMBER 13TH

on 11/12/2017

As you travel this week be aware of several road construction projects that could impact traffic:

Barren County

• Etoile Road (KY 820) – A resurfacing project that will improve roadside features from KY 249 extending to KY 63 will continue. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

• Bewleytown Road (KY 921) – A resurfacing project that will improve roadside features from the Allen County line extending 1 mile north of Bradshaw Road will continue. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

• Old Lexington Road (KY 2195) – Contractors continue working on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features from KY 70 extending east to the Hart County line. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

• U.S. 31-E Scottsville Road – Contractors will continue work on a project that will improve shoulders and replace guardrail along U.S. 31-E beginning at the Allen County line extending north to the Skaggs Creek Embayment Bridge at the 6.7 mile marker. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours.

Cavalry Drive at U.S. 31-E – Work will continue on a project that will connect Cavalry Drive to the current intersection of U.S. 31-E and Trojan Trail. This project will consist of roadway excavation, paving, installing sidewalks and a new traffic signal. The project was awarded in August to Charles Deweese Construction Inc. for the amount of $657,604.

Edmonson County

• KY 238 Sunfish Bee Spring Road (mile point 8.3) – Work continues on a construction project on a section of KY 238 Sunfish Bee Spring Road just east of Duvall Cemetery Road at mile point 8.3 in Edmonson County. The construction project consists of installing culvert liner on Sunfish Bee Spring Road. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone during daytime working hours. This work is part of project that was awarded in July to Scotty’s Contracting and Stone LLC in the amount of $667,850

• Sunfish School Road (KY 238) – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will improve roadside features on KY 238. The project is 3.5 miles in length and begins at KY 185 extending east to KY 187. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

• Pig Road (KY 422) – Contractors continue work on resurfacing project that will improve roadside features on KY 422. The project is 2.9 miles in length and begins at U.S. 31-W extending north to KY 259. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Simpson County

• KY 585 Gold City Road from to KY 622 to KY 73 – Crews will be present resurfacing roadway. Flaggers will be used and traffic down to one lane during resurfacing operations.

• U.S. 31-W – Roadway construction activities will continue with crews and flaggers present as excavation and widening construction continues. The speed limit through the project remains at 45 mph.

Access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road will remain closed. A detour is posted to allow motorist access to U.S. 31-W from Macedonia Road using Macedonia Spur Road.

• KY 100 Scottsville Road (mile point 13.5-16.4) – Contractors continue to work on a project that will reconstruct and widen KY 100 from I-65 to KY 622. As weather permits, heavy construction equipment will be crossing KY 100 as earthwork operations continue. Traffic will be re-routed to a new temporary alignment between the Scottsville end of the project and Horsemans Lane. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging operations.

Warren County

• KY 446 (I-65 exit 28) – Resurfacing has started. There will be crews working very close to traffic. Motorists need to pay attention while traveling through this area and use caution. Delays and congestion are still expected.

• KY 234 Cemetery Road – Traffic has been switched onto the new bridge. Old pavement near entrances is being removed. Paving operations are expected to start soon. If the weather cooperates, the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

• KY 263- Paving operations will take place from mile point 7.93 from Richardsville Road extending south to KY 2361 to mile point 10.25 a distance of 2.3 miles.

• KY 2361 – Paving operations will take place from mile point 1.526 from Mouth of Gasper Road extending east to KY 263 at mile point 5.848 a distance of 4.32 miles.