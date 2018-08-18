TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECK POINTS IN BARREN COUNTY

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is again participating in the 2018 National “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that begins August 17th and ends on September 3rd. Along with patrolling our county roadways, we will also be conducting safety checkpoints throughout the county during these dates and throughout of month of September.
Checkpoint Locations are listed below:
- US 31W @ Edmonson Co Line
- US 31W @ Hart Co Line
- US 31W @ KY 255
- US 31W @ Park City Glasgow Rd
- US 31E @ Jack Turner Rd
- US 68 & KY 255 (Bon Ayr)
- KY 70 & KY 314
- KY 70 & KY 255
- KY 70 & KY 740 (Hiseville)
- KY 1846 & Old Lexington Rd
- KY 249 ½ mile South of Glasgow Limits (Roseville @ Beechtree)
- KY 249 @ Monroe Co Line
- KY 1297 and Colesbend Rd
- KY 87 & Ramp Rd
- KY 63 & Fair Grounds
- KY 63- Freedom Stretch (Potato Cave Rd)
- KY 63 in Temple Hill (Firehouse area)
- Oil Well Rd @ Mansfield Rd (and Cedar Grove Church Rd)
- KY 252 @ Berry Store Rd
- KY 252 @ South Fork Rd
- HWY 90E @ 88 Community
- HWY 90E @ Bethel Church Rd
