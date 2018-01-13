Motorists need to be aware that a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S.68/U.S.79/U.S. 431 in Logan County near Russellville high School has collapsed due to ice. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews removed the signal after it fell onto the roadway. Temporary stop signs have been installed and message boards have been put in place. The intersection will operate as a 4-way stop using stop signs until repairs can be made. It is estimated to take several days for the repairs to take place. Please use caution if traveling through this intersection.
TRAFFIC SIGNAL COLLAPSES IN LOGAN COUNTY DUE TO ICE
on 01/13/2018 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
Mary Weldon Wood Library Closes Effective Immediately due to a Soggy Story.01/03/2018 - 0 Comment
-
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Saturday, January 13, 201701/13/2018 - 0 Comment
-
KYTC DISTRICT 3 BATTLES SEVERE WINTER WEATHER ON STATE ROADS01/13/2018 - 0 Comment
-
KSP POST 4 ARRESTS 1 AFTER UNDERCOVER INTERNET CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN INVESTIAGATION01/13/2018 - 0 Comment
CANDACE RICHARDSON
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
Weather Forecast
Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
31
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
11
|
12
|
19
|
20
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
30
|
31
|
1
|
2
|
3
Sat 13
Barren County Government Center Closed
January 13 @ 8:00 AM - January 15 @ 5:00 PM
Mon 15
Barren County Courthouse Closed
January 15 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16
Lunch and Learn
January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 17
Barren County High School SBDM Meeting
January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18
Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting
January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
No Responses to “TRAFFIC SIGNAL COLLAPSES IN LOGAN COUNTY DUE TO ICE”