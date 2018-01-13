TRAFFIC SIGNAL COLLAPSES IN LOGAN COUNTY DUE TO ICE

on 01/13/2018 |

Motorists need to be aware that a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S.68/U.S.79/U.S. 431 in Logan County near Russellville high School has collapsed due to ice. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews removed the signal after it fell onto the roadway. Temporary stop signs have been installed and message boards have been put in place. The intersection will operate as a 4-way stop using stop signs until repairs can be made. It is estimated to take several days for the repairs to take place. Please use caution if traveling through this intersection.