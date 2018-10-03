Logo


TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR MONTH OF FEBRUARY BY KSP POST 15

on 03/10/2018 |

During the month of February 2018, there were 7 traffic accidents investigated by the State Police working in the Post 15 area in the 11 counties of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington.

There were three fatal collisions during the month of February in the Post 15 area.
This brings our yearly fatality count to 6 compared with 0 through this same period in 2017.
Statewide fatality count stands at 762 compared with 1 through this same period in 2017.

During the month of February 2018, there were 966 citations written, 298 courtesy notices written, 1033 vehicles inspected, 709 complaints answered, 90 motorists assisted, 63 criminal cases opened and 222 criminal arrests made.

