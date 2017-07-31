TRAFFIC STOP FOR LOUD MUFFLER TURNS INTO SHORT PURSUIT

on 07/31/2017 |

Late Thursday night, Sgt. Barton with GPD conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Cavalier for an inadequate silencer.

Dispatch then advised Sgt. Barton that the driver, 25 year old Travis Mercer, of Glasgow, had two outstanding Barren County warrants. When asked to place his hands behind his back, Mercer refused and took off running. After a short pursuit, Mercer stopped running and was taken into custody.

He was charged with Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree and Inadequate Silencer.