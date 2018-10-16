TRAFFIC STOP FOR NO TRAILER LIGHTS TURNS INTO CHASE THAT ENDS WITH BOWLING GREEN MAN IN JAIL

on 10/16/2018 |

On October 15th, 2018 at 18:19, the Warren County Sheriffs Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 1993 Ford F-150 pulling a utility trailer for no trailer lights. The vehicle failed to stop and began driving recklessly. The vehicle made several turns to attempt to elude deputies and crossed into Allen County on Cemetery Rd.

The vehicle ultimately turned onto Cherry Road and the operator exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a lenghty foot chase, deputies located the subject near a woodline. The operator of the vehicle, later identified as David Sears Jr. (49 of Bowling Green) was taken into custody and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.

He is charged with:

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (on Police Officer) – 2 Charges

Reckless Driving

No Tail Lamps

Sears was also served on an outstanding Warrant of Arrest for Probation Violation.

Also assisting on scene was the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.