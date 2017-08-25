TRAFFIC STOP FOR RECKLESS DRIVING LEADS TO FELONY ARREST

on 08/25/2017 |

Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds arrested 25 year old Frances Clinard of Nashville Tennessee on Thursday evening. Officer Reynolds observed a Silver 2000 Honda S.U.V driving in a careless manner on U.S 31W. After making a traffic stop on Clinard and a brief investigation the K-9 was deployed and got a positive indication on the vehicle. Clinard was arrested and charged with careless driving, carrying a concealed weapon (handgun), no operators license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of controled substance 1st degree 1st offense methamphetamine, and no registration plates. 23 year old Demarcus Hay of Nashville was also arrested and charged with Public intoxication. Both Hay and Clinard was lodged into the Barren County Detention Center.