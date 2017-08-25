Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TRAFFIC STOP FOR RECKLESS DRIVING LEADS TO FELONY ARREST

on 08/25/2017 |

Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds arrested 25 year old Frances Clinard of Nashville Tennessee on Thursday evening. Officer Reynolds observed a Silver 2000 Honda S.U.V driving in a careless manner on U.S 31W. After making a traffic stop on Clinard and a brief investigation the K-9 was deployed and got a positive indication on the vehicle. Clinard was arrested and charged with careless driving, carrying a concealed weapon (handgun), no operators license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of controled substance 1st degree 1st offense methamphetamine, and no registration plates. 23 year old Demarcus Hay of Nashville was also arrested and charged with Public intoxication. Both Hay and Clinard was lodged into the Barren County Detention Center.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TRAFFIC STOP FOR RECKLESS DRIVING LEADS TO FELONY ARREST”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Liz Copas
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
70°
Clear
Clear
Friday 08/25 10%
High 83° / Low 57°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 08/26 10%
High 83° / Low 57°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 08/27 10%
High 86° / Low 61°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.