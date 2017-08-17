TRAFFIC STOP FOR SPEEDING LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

on 08/17/2017 |



A traffic stop leads to two arrests. Early Wednesday morning, Officer Jonathan Clark saw a 2004 Ford traveling at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop. Before the vehicle stopped, one of the occupants threw something from the vehicle, however Officer Clark could not tell which part of the vehicle it was thrown from, due to the fact it was dark. Upon contact with the driver, 23 year old Braxton Thomas of Glasgow, Officer Clark says he could smell marijuana and when he walked around the vehicle he found a crown royal bag containing a large bag of synthetic marijuana. Thomas was arrested and charged with Speeding, Possession Of Synthetic Drugs, Trafficking Synthetic Drugs, Driving On A DUI Suspended License, DUI and Tampering With Physical Evidence. A passenger inside the vehicle, 25 year old Thomas Lee Payne, was charged with one count of Possession Of Synthetic Drugs.

Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.