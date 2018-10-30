Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TRAFFIC STOP IN CAVE CITY LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

on 10/30/2018 |

On 10/28/2018 Officer Paul Reynolds of the Cave City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on South Dixie Highway in the area of T&N Laundromat for expired tags. Officer Reynolds then made contact with the driver, Donald Ellis.

Ellis appeared to be very nervous so Officer Reynolds had him step out of the vehicle for the duration of the traffic stop. The passenger, Jessica Hayes, was very disoriented and could not identify what city she was in and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

At this time the K-9 was deployed and gave a positive indication on the driver side door. Upon searching the vehicle Officers located a black container with a Meth pipe inside, a small bag of Marijuana, a small bag of suspected Methamphetamine, and a Meth pipe located in the center console. While searching Hayes purse Officers located a marijuana roach. At this time both Ellis and Hayes were placed under arrest. Elis was charged with Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense, No Registration Receipt, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hayes was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both were lodged at the Barren County Jail. Officer Reynolds were assisted by Officer Chris Poynter and DTF.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TRAFFIC STOP IN CAVE CITY LEADS TO DRUG ARREST”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

GLEA GIBSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:34 AM CDT on October 30, 2018
Expires:
7:00 AM CDT on November 02, 2018
Partly Cloudy
Currently
68°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 10/30 0%
High 71° / Low 58°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 10/31 50%
High 71° / Low 60°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Rain
Thursday 11/01 100%
High 62° / Low 44°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.