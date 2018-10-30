TRAFFIC STOP IN CAVE CITY LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

on 10/30/2018 |

On 10/28/2018 Officer Paul Reynolds of the Cave City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on South Dixie Highway in the area of T&N Laundromat for expired tags. Officer Reynolds then made contact with the driver, Donald Ellis.

Ellis appeared to be very nervous so Officer Reynolds had him step out of the vehicle for the duration of the traffic stop. The passenger, Jessica Hayes, was very disoriented and could not identify what city she was in and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

At this time the K-9 was deployed and gave a positive indication on the driver side door. Upon searching the vehicle Officers located a black container with a Meth pipe inside, a small bag of Marijuana, a small bag of suspected Methamphetamine, and a Meth pipe located in the center console. While searching Hayes purse Officers located a marijuana roach. At this time both Ellis and Hayes were placed under arrest. Elis was charged with Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense, No Registration Receipt, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hayes was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both were lodged at the Barren County Jail. Officer Reynolds were assisted by Officer Chris Poynter and DTF.