TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST

On Tuesday August 1st 2017 around 1043 pm Officer Paul Reynolds observed a white dodge passenger car traveling South on Dixie Highway. Officer Reynolds stopped the vehicle at EP Terry Apartments.

After a brief investigation Officer Reynolds placed Twila Stinson of Magnolia under arrest for Possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (meth) , drug paraphernalia buy/possess, Careless driving, Operating motor vehicle under the influence of drugs(aggravating circumstances). Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by SGT James Roberts.