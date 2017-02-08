Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST

on 08/02/2017 |

On Tuesday August 1st 2017 around 1043 pm Officer Paul Reynolds observed a white dodge passenger car traveling South on Dixie Highway. Officer Reynolds stopped the vehicle at EP Terry Apartments.

After a brief investigation Officer Reynolds placed Twila Stinson of Magnolia under arrest for Possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (meth) , drug paraphernalia buy/possess, Careless driving, Operating motor vehicle under the influence of drugs(aggravating circumstances).  Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by SGT James Roberts.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

Randy & Rita Anderson
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
82°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/02 20%
High 87° / Low 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/03 40%
High 87° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Friday 08/04 80%
High 83° / Low 58°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.