On January 18th, 2018 at approximately 1:32 PM EST Trooper Jonathan Houk responded to motorist’s assist on Black Grant Rd, 5 miles west of Campbellsville. When Tpr. Houk arrived he made contact with the driver, 35 year old Brad Smith of Campbellsville. Tpr. Houk noticed that Smith showed signs of impairment. Consent to search the vehicle was given resulting in 3 small bags of suspected methamphetamine and a large sum of cash being located. Smith was arrested and charged with failure of non owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, DUI 2nd, and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd or > (2 grams methamphetamine.) Smith was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center. Trooper Houk was assisted by Green County Sheriff, Robbie Beard.
TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG ARREST
on 01/19/2019 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
GLADYS H. CRAIG01/19/2019 - 0 Comment
-
ASK THE COACH PODCASTS JANUARY 19, 201901/19/2019 - 0 Comment
-
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Saturday, January 19, 201801/19/2019 - 0 Comment
Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!
3:30 PM – Sports Trivia
4:30 PM – Movie Trivia
Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory
- Issued:
- 2:59 AM CST on January 19, 2019
- Expires:
- 6:00 AM CST on January 20, 2019
|
Currently
53°
Rain
|
Saturday 01/19 100%
High 55° / Low 20°
Thunderstorm
|
Sunday 01/20 0%
High 25° / Low 14°
Partly Cloudy
|
Monday 01/21 0%
High 30° / Low 23°
Clear
No Responses to “TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG ARREST”