TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG ARREST IN GLASGOW

On 02-28-2019, the Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on South Broadway Street for a vehicle that the headlights were not illuminated.

Sgt. Nick Houchens made contact with the driver Terrance Murphy and received consent to search of the vehicle. Sgt. Houchens located Methamphetamine inside the pants pocket of Murphy.

Terrance Murphy of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Failure To Illuminate Head Lamps, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

The arrest was made by Sgt. Nick Houchens, assisted by Officer Wesley Hicks.