TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG CHARGES

On Monday, the Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on East Washington Street that resulted in two people arrested on drug charges.

Officer Trevor Morrison made contact with the driver identified as Shambra Lee and received consent to search of the vehicle. Officers located Methamphetamine inside the vehicle.



Shambra Lee of Albany Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Possession Of Open Alcohol Beverage Container In Motor Vehicle Prohibited.



Stacey Burnett of Monticello Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Trevor Morrison, assisted by Sgt. Nick Houchens.