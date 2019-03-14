TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO TWO ARRESTS

on 03/14/2019 |

0 Shares

On Tuesday evening, at approximately 6:19, Kentucky State Police Post 3 Troopers Jason Adkison and Jonathan Johnson conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 65 near the 40 mile marker in Warren County. Post 3 dispatch had received a complaint on a vehicle, a U-haul box van, which the caller stated contained unrestrained children in the cargo area.

Through investigation, it was determined that the operator, Adam C. Smith (28) of Newark, OH, along with a passenger, Thora Thornton (female-19) also of Newark, OH had rented the cargo van earlier in the day. The cargo van was not equipped with passenger seating for additional occupants in the cab portion of the vehicle. Two juvenile passengers, which were found to be relatives of Thornton’s, were located in the rear cargo area of the van, and were unrestrained. Both juveniles were uninjured when troopers established contact with them.

Troopers Adkison and Johnson arrested Smith and Thornton on scene, where they were ultimately lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. They were charged with the following:

Adam C. Smith

Criminal Abuse 1st degree

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st offense

Possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited

Speeding

Booster seat violations

Failure to wear seatbelts

License to be in possession

Thora S. Thornton

Criminal Abuse 1st degree

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper Jason Adkison. He was assisted on the scene by Trooper Jonathan Johnson. No further information is available for release at this time.