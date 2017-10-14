TRAFFIC STOP NEAR CLEVELAND AVENUE LEADS TO TWO BEING ARRESTED

on 10/14/2017 |

While on patrol late Wednesday night, Officer Wesley Hicks saw a four door Volkswagen Jetta almost turn into a ditch on “Cleveland Avenue. After running the registration plate, he was advised that the registration was expired and the new owner had not transferred the vehicle. Officer Hicks then made a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Ernest Johnson. Johnson told police that he had bought the vehicle two days prior and hadn’t registered it yet or gotten insurance.

According to the citation, Officer Hicks could smell marijuana coming from the car despite those inside saying they had nothing illegal. Johnson gave consent, and during the search police found prescription pills and a small bag of marijuana, a clear glass pipe with suspected meth residue, several cut straws with meth residue as well, a set of digital scales, two rolled joints, a 9mm pistol with a loaded magazine.

Johnson told police he did not have a concealed carry permit. A passesnger, 22 year old Andrea Potter of Bowling Green, gave consent to search her purse where a bag of meth and two pills were found. Potter told police the drugs belonged to Johnson and he had given them to her prior to the traffic stop, and Johnson denied the allegations.

Both Johnson and Potter were arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st and 2nd Degree and Drug Paraphernalia. Additionally Johnson was charged with No Registration Plate, No Registration Receipt, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle, No Insurance, Possession Of Marijuana and Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon.

The pair were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.