On 02-14-2019, the Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop Columbia Avenue.

Officer Wesley Hicks detected a strong odor of Marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and noticed that Joseph Smyth was attempting to eat the Marijuana.

Joseph Eli Smyth of Edmonton Ky., was arrested and charged with Tampering With Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks.