TRAFFIC STOP TURNED FLEE ATTEMPT SENDS 1 TO HOSPITAL

on 12/30/2017 |

Just past 7:00pm Thursday night, Barren County Sheriff’s Deputy BJ Childress was on Hiseville Road when he saw a vehicle swerve off the roadway multiple times.  After making a traffic stop on the 1999 Chrysler 300, he made contact with the driver, 55 year old Robert Bryant, of Knob Lick, and noted he had slurred speech and glassy eyes, and also detected a strong odor of alcohol.  Deputy Childress asked Bryant for his drivers license and as he was walking back to his cruiser, Bryant spun his vehicle around in the roadway and while attempting to flee the scene, struck the side of Deputy Childress’s sheriff’s car, nearly striking the deputy who was trying to get inside.

Due to the vehicle damage, Deputy Childress was unable to pursue Bryant, who had proceeded toward Hiseville and was quickly out of sight.  Several deputies, along with a KSP Trooper were in the area and began searching for Bryant and found he had wrecked near Cardinal Court off Hiseville Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Bryant was traveling at a high rate of speed, when his vehicle left the side of the roadway, struck a small embankment which caused the vehicle to go airborne.  The vehicle then came back down, went through a fence and struck a natural gas pipe. The vehicle then flipped and Bryant was ejected through the windshield.  The vehicle then struck a tree and landed on its roof.

Bryant was flown from the scene to the University of Louisville hospital for treatment of possible life threatening injuries.  As of this morning, Bryant is listed in very critical condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and is being lead by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.  Assisting at the scene were KSO, Hiseville Fire Department, Barren Metcalfe EMS, and Barren County Emergency Management.

