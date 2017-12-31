TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO 2 ARREST DRUG BUST FOR CAVE CITY PD

on 12/31/2017 |

On Friday December 29th, around 930 PM SGT James Roberts with the Cave City Police Department observed a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban fail to signal a left turn onto happy valley street. The vehicle continued to cross the dotted white line and upon checking the registration status dispatch advised the registration was cancelled for failure to maintain insurance. SGT Roberts stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver Debra Causey. SGT Roberts detected a overwhelming odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana about 45 minutes prior to driving. After performing standardized field sobriety test Debra Causey of Mississippi was placed under arrest and charged with Reckless driving, no registration plates, improper turning, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on suspended license, display or possession of cancelled or fictitious license, failure to notify of address change, operating motor vehicle under the influence 1st degree. She was transported to Barren County Detention Center.

After a subsequent search of the vehicle officer Chris Edwards recovered approximately 1/2 ounce of suspected methamphetamine inside a purse. Tabitha Mcglasson of Louisville claimed ownership of the items and was placed under arrest for trafficking methamphetamine greater then 2 grams and drug paraphernalia. She was transported and lodged in Barren County Detention Center.