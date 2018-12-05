Logo


TRANSPARTATION GRANT HELPS FUND SCHOOL FIELD TRIPS IN KENTUCKY

on 05/12/2018

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 11, 2018) — The Kentucky Arts Council is accepting applications for its popular TranspARTation grant through Aug. 15.

The grant covers the cost of transportation to and from an arts venue from the arts council’s TranspARTation Directory. Grants are based on the mileage from the school building to the arts organization or performance venue and the number of buses necessary. In previous years, grant requests had to be for at least $100, but the arts council has changed that rule to allow schools to request funding in any amount.

Laukhuf Elementary School in Jefferson County has received four TranspARTation grants for field trips to StageOne Family Theatre in Louisville. Teacher Toska Adams said the school has benefited greatly from the grants.

“It means when we go on field trips, students have to pay very little,” Adams said. “If I get free tickets to an event and all we have to pay for is the bus, it helps make field trips very affordable.”

Any Kentucky public or private school that supports grades pre-K through 12 may apply for a TranspARTation grant.

For more information about applying for a TranspARTation Grant, visit the TranspARTation webpage, or contact Jean St. John, arts council arts education director, at jean.stjohn@ky.gov or 502-892-3124.

