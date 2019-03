on 03/08/2019 |

The transportation committee of Barren County Fiscal Court will meet on March 15 at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place at the County Judge Executive’s Office, located at 117 North Public Square, Suite 3A.

On the agenda: open and review of bids (sale of surplus equipment and materials), and petition for discontinuance of a portion of W.D. Furlong Road.