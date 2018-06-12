on 12/06/2018 |

Travis J. Pruitt, age 61, of Tompkinsville passed away on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, KY.

He was born February 19, 1957 in Tompkinsville, KY to the late Milton William Pruitt and Ina Louise Rhoton Pruitt. He was in the lumber industry and was last employed with Graham Hammer Lumber Mill.

He is survived by one son: Travis Owen Pruitt of Tompkinsville, KY; two daughters; Misty Marie Pruitt of Tompkinsville, KY; Terri Nichole Pruitt of Tompkinsville, KY; one brother Michael Pruitt of Tompkinsville, KY; five grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother James William Pruitt.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 7, 2018 at 1:00 PM with burial at the Mt. Poland Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018 from 9:00AM-1:00PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses and can be made at the funeral home.