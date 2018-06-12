Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TRAVIS J PRUITT

on 12/06/2018 |

Travis J. Pruitt, age 61, of Tompkinsville passed away on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, KY.

He was born February 19, 1957 in Tompkinsville, KY to the late Milton William Pruitt and Ina Louise Rhoton Pruitt. He was in the lumber industry and was last employed with Graham Hammer Lumber Mill.

He is survived by one son: Travis Owen Pruitt of Tompkinsville, KY; two daughters; Misty Marie Pruitt of Tompkinsville, KY; Terri Nichole Pruitt of Tompkinsville, KY; one brother Michael Pruitt of Tompkinsville, KY; five grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother James William Pruitt.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 7, 2018 at 1:00 PM with burial at the Mt. Poland Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018 from 9:00AM-1:00PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations for funeral expenses and can be made at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TRAVIS J PRUITT”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

DON AND PATRICIA MINOR

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
41°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 12/06 20%
High 44° / Low 31°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Friday 12/07 10%
High 39° / Low 29°
Overcast
Overcast
Saturday 12/08 20%
High 38° / Low 31°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.