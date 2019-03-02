Logo


Travis Mae Gardner

on 02/03/2019

Travis Mae Gardner, age 65, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. She was a farmer and the loving wife of Buck Gardner.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by two sons, Jason Kessinger and Bill Gardner (Marla) of Munfordville, KY; one sister, June Puckett of Munfordville, KY; one niece, Chiffon Srygler of Bonnieville, KY; two nephews, Chris Trulock of Munfordville, KY, and Jeff Philpott of Horse Cave, KY; and three granddaughters, Makinlee Gardner, Mattie Gardner, and Addison Garrett. She is also survived by two special friends, Felicia Kirk and Judy Robertson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Ruby Philpott; brother, Glen Philpott; and niece, Beverly Oiler.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, February 3, 2019, and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT, Monday, February 4, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. CT Monday at Brooks Funeral Home, with Bro. Brad Davis officiating. Interment will be at Cub Run Cemetery in Cub Run, KY. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

