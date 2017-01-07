TREATMENT SERVICES HAVE INCREASED FOR KENTUCKIANS COVERED BY MEDICAID EXPANSION

For the more than 400-thousand Kentuckians covered by Medicaid expansion, treatment services for substance abuse have increased markedly, according to a new report. The head of the health organization that commissioned the report says while that’s good, the bad news is the state’s heroin and prescription opioid problem continues to grow. Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky President Ben Chandler says he’s pleased that Governor Matt Bevin’s plans for Medicaid reform retain drug-treatment services.

According to the report, since 2014 drug-treatment services for those covered by Medicaid expansion have gone up 740-percent. According to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, in 2015 more than half of Kentucky’s counties had overdose death rates of more than 20 people per 100-thousand. In 2000, just nine counties nationwide had overdose rates that high.

Chandler says treatment alone does not fix the state’s massive drug problem.

The study compared quarterly numbers over a two-and-a-half-year period to illustrate the rise of substance-abuse services. In the second quarter of this year, Kentuckians who obtained health coverage through Medicaid expansion received 11-thousand treatment services compared to 15-hundred in the first quarter of 2014.