TRIMBLE ANNOUNCED AS NEW MAMMOTH CAVE SUPERINTENDENT-CRAIGHEAD BECOMES REGIONAL DIRECTOR IN ATLANTA

on 07/09/2017 |
Mammoth Cave National Park Superintendent Sarah Craighead has been selected as deputy regional director, based in Atlanta. Current Southeast Regional Chief of Staff Barclay Trimble will be the new superintendent at Mammoth.

Craighead, who began her NPS career as a cave guide and campground ranger at Mammoth Cave in 1978, has led the central-Kentucky park as superintendent since 2012. Park visitation increased by 10 percent during her 5-year tenure. She fortified partnerships with tourism constituents, volunteers, user groups, and the Friends of Mammoth Cave. Craighead opened the park’s renovated visitor center and Big Hollow mountain-bike trail, and supported the removal of 100-year-old Lock & Dam 6 from Green River, returning many miles of surface and cave rivers to natural flow. As the Kentucky NPS coordinator, Craighead led her fellow superintendents to bring widespread recognition to the state’s five NPS sites during the agency’s Centennial year. Craighead also initiated night-sky programming and the park will complete its International Dark Sky nomination this year. Craighead is a native of Cave City, Ky. She is married to Rick Shireman, a National Park Service retiree.

Barclay Trimble has served as the NPS deputy regional director in Atlanta since 2014, assuming the added duties of regional chief of staff last year. He manages 30 superintendents at national parks in Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee and the U.S. Virgin Islands. He also oversees regional planning and compliance, land resources, ranger activities, and commercial services.
A Texas native, Trimble graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a degree in Business Administration. In his spare time, Trimble takes every opportunity to enjoy the parks and outdoors with his two children and wife, Lana.

Comments are closed.

