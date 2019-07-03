TROJANETTE SOCCER PLAYER SIGNS WITH MIDWAY UNIVERSITY

on 03/07/2019 |

Another local high school athlete has signed with a letter of intent to play. Barren County High School senior Laynie Smith signed with Midway University’s Womens Soccer team on Tuesday morning in the BCHS media lab.

Smith has been playing soccer since she was a child. Through the years, Smith has looked to guidance from many, including her parents and fellow players. Smith says she made the choice to continue her soccer career without question because it is simply her way of life.

030619Laynieonsoccer

The Trojanettes have won three consecutive district championships over the last three years. Smith has played on the team each time. While she didn’t gain these titles alone, she did contribute a lot of her skills that she learned early on, according to her mother Kristie Smith. Kristie says Laynie played alongside the Trojans long before she joined the district champion team.

030619Kristieonboys

Midway Head Women’s Soccer Coach Sherrill Smith was in attendance on Tuesday. He says he looks for players who are not only skilled on the field, but also in the classroom. According to Sherrill, Laynie has all these traits.

030619Smithontraits

Laynie will graduate in May from Barren County High School. She plans to study English or criminal justice at Midway University.