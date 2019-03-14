TROJANETTES DOMINATE PIKEVILLE 65-47; WILL PLAY MALE TOMORROW NIGHT

on 03/14/2019 |

The Barren County Trojanettes picked up a commanding victory today in their opening matchup in the girls Sweet 16 in Lexington. They downed Pikeville by a score of 65 to 47. The Trojanettes will advance to the quarterfinal round Friday evening as they take on Louisville Male out of the 7th Region. Male advanced in the afternoon game today over Boyd County 74 to 56. Tickets for tomorrow evenings Barren County Game are available online at Ticketmaster.com. You can purchase tickets on your phone then scan them at the gate. You will want to select sections 32-39 at Rupp Arena to sit in the Barren County Section. Tickets at the door tomorrow evening will be available for 14.00 each. WCLU has live coverage of every State Tournament game on 103.1FM and 1490 AM.