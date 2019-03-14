Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TROJANETTES DOMINATE PIKEVILLE 65-47; WILL PLAY MALE TOMORROW NIGHT

on 03/14/2019 |
Tweet
Share3
3 Shares

The Barren County Trojanettes picked up a commanding victory today in their opening matchup in the girls Sweet 16 in Lexington.  They downed Pikeville by a score of 65 to 47.  The Trojanettes will advance to the quarterfinal round Friday evening as they take on Louisville Male out of the 7th Region.  Male advanced in the afternoon game today over Boyd County 74 to 56.  Tickets for tomorrow evenings Barren County Game are available online at Ticketmaster.com.  You can purchase tickets on your phone then scan them at the gate.  You will want to select sections 32-39 at Rupp Arena to sit in the Barren County Section.  Tickets at the door tomorrow evening will be available for 14.00 each.  WCLU has live coverage of every State Tournament game on 103.1FM and 1490 AM.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TROJANETTES DOMINATE PIKEVILLE 65-47; WILL PLAY MALE TOMORROW NIGHT”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

PENNY HOUCHENS

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
4:58 PM CDT on March 14, 2019
Expires:
10:00 PM CDT on March 14, 2019
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
71°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 03/14 10%
High 75° / Low 42°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 03/15 10%
High 48° / Low 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 03/16 10%
High 50° / Low 28°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.