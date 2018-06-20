Logo


TROY DANIEL MURPHY

on 06/20/2018

Troy Daniel Murphy, age 27, of the Tompkinsville passed away Monday, June 18, 2018 unexpectedly in Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

He was born April 4, 1991 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Rex High and Darlene Hammer Murphy who survives. He was an active member of the Kentucky National Guard, 103 HSC Brigade Support with eight plus years of active service.

In addition to his mother he is survived by two daughters: Kaitlyn Beth Murphy of Tompkinsville and Rayliegh Grace Murphy of Cave City, one son: Brennan Reed Murphy of Tompkinsville, one brother: Thomas Reed Murphy of Scottsville, KY, two sisters: Kimberly Davis and husband Timothy of Tompkinsville and Sherry Nell Murphy and husband Blake Spivey of Clay County, TN as well as his grandmother Nell Hammer of Summer Shade, KY.

Funeral will be conducted Friday, June 22, 2018 at 2:30 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with Bro. Gary Emberton officiating. Military Honors provided by the Kentucky National Guard. Burial will follow in the Old Mt Hermon Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will held on Thursday, June 21 from 2:30 PM until 8 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation with the family will continue on Friday, June 22 from 7:30 AM until service time at 2:30 PM.

