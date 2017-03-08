on 08/03/2017 |

Troy Eugene Anderson 79 of Glasgow died Thursday, August 3, 2017 at his home. Born in Cumberland County, he was the son of the late Illus Richey Anderson and Nina Jewell Riddle Anderson.

Mr. Anderson was retired from SKF Industries and was a member of the Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church at Alvaton, KY.

Survivors include his wife Shelvy Jean Scott Anderson; 1 daughter Jennifer Dile (Jimmy) of Alvaton; 2 sons Greg Anderson and Jeff Anderson (Mary) both of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren Jeremiah Anderson (Lindsey), Elizabeth Smith (Garrett), and Emma Grace, Elijah and Olivia Anderson; 2 great-grandchildren Oliver Reed Anderson and Ali Smith; 3 brothers Harold Anderson of Louisville, Jr. Anderson (Virginia) and Larry Anderson (Patsy) both of Glasgow and 1 sister Charlene Melton (Gene) of Louisville.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, August 6th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4pm Saturday and continue Sunday morning until time for the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Lighthouse Ladies c/o Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church, 3400 Mt. Lebanon Church Rd., Alvaton, KY 42122 or, Hospice of Southern KY, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green KY 42104.