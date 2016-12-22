Truman E. Isenberg, 85, of Gamaliel, KY passed away Thursday, December 22nd, while in the company of family members, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Truman was born in Monroe County, KY on March 17, 1931, a son of the late Elma (Hall) and Sherman T. Isenberg.

He was a member of Dry Fork Church of Christ. He owned a T.V. Repair Sales Store in Tompkinsville.

On November 2, 1951, he married Helen Soards in Glasgow, KY.

Truman is survived by his wife, Helen Isenberg, of Gamaliel; three daughters, Diane Copass, of Gamaliel, KY; Linda Hunt and husband, Freddie, of Lamb, KY; Marcia Leigh Isenberg, of Bowling Green, KY; two sons Jimmy Isenberg and wife, Joleen, of Glasgow, KY and Tony Isenberg, of Bowling Green, KY. Seven grandchildren survive, James and John Isenberg, Julie Pitcock, Jennifer Shoemake, Jessica and Matthew Hunt, and Lyndsey Davis, and eleven great grandchildren also survive. Truman is also survived by two brothers, Marshall Isenberg and wife, Sue, of Tompkinsville, KY; Lowell Isenberg, and wife Sue, of Lakeville, IN.; and sister-in-law Eileen Isenberg, of Lakeville, IN.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Isenberg.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 11 A.M. on Saturday, December 24th, 2016.

Visitation is Friday 3-8:00 P.M. and Saturday 6-11:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Isenberg Cemetery, with Cookeville Veterans Honor Guard performing military rights.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Isenberg Cemetery.