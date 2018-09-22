TSC HIRING FOR FULL TIME AT IT’S DISTRIBUTION FACILITY IN FRANKLIN KY

on 09/22/2018 |

Tractor Supply Co., a major rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, will create approximately 156 full-time jobs at its distribution facility in Franklin with an $8.5 million investment, Gov. Matt Bevin announced, Friday.

As part of the investment, Tractor Supply will install new equipment to enhance the facility’s distribution capabilities to support sales growth. Company executives elected to add jobs and reinvest in the Franklin operation to accommodate rising demand at stores throughout the country.

Tractor Supply, founded in 1938 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., operates over 1,725 rural lifestyle retail stores in 49 states, and an e-commerce website. The company began as a mail order tractor parts business and now employs more than 28,000. In Franklin, it currently employs more than 300 people.

Simpson County Judge-Executive Jamie Spears said the community is fortunate to be home to a company like Tractor Supply.

“Simpson County is very blessed to have Tractor Supply Co. in our area. Their facility is the largest in our county and they are quickly becoming one of our biggest employers,” Judge-Executive Spears said. “We are grateful for their continued growth in Simpson County.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in August preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $1.8 million through the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of its investment over the agreement term through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by meeting job and investment targets.

Additionally, Tractor Supply can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives. In fiscal 2017, the Kentucky Skills Network provided training for more than 120,000 Kentuckians and 5,700 companies from a variety of industry sectors.