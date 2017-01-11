TUESDAY AFTERNOON FIRE DAMAGES BUILDING USED BY THREE LOCAL BUSINESSES

The Glasgow Fire Department responded at just before 1:00pm to 109 East Front Street on a call reporting a fire in a building. While in route firefighters were advised that the fire was in the cash express building. Upon arrival firefighters found that a portion of the building behind the cash express building was on fire with heavy smoke and flames showing. Firefighters started knocking down the fire and at the same time another crew entered the cash express building to look for any fire extension. Firefighters got the fire under control in 20 minutes, and then worked to put out the hot spots. The building is owned by David Jessie and has three different businesses occupying the 30 x 300 building. The fire started outside a part of the building used by A. F. Crow Funeral home in some cardboard that was being stored close to the building. The fire quickly entered the structure through a door and through the overhang into the roof area. The fire has been determined to be accidental in nature and was likely caused by discarded smoking material. The cash express building had a little fire damage to an outside wall and door. South Central Monument which was the other business sustained some damage to the structure and a 2008 ford truck and a fork lift was also damaged. There was no damage estimate given and firefighters were on the scene just over 2 hours. Firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Barren Metcalfe County EMS, Glasgow Police Department and Barren County Emergency Management.