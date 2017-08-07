Logo


TWENTY FIVE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS GRADUATE BASIC TRAINING INCLUDE TWO FROM EDMONTON

on 07/08/2017 |
Featured Local News News

Twenty-five law enforcement officers from agencies across the state recently graduated from basic training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training, including two Edmonton Police Officers.

Zachery Harper and David Lunz were both in Class 483 and completed 23 weeks of training, which consisted of 923 hours of recruit-level instruction. Major training areas included homeland security, law offenses and procedures, vehicle operations, firearms, investigations, first aid and CPR, patrol procedures, orientation for new law enforcement families and the mechanics of arrest, restraint and control.

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.