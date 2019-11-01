TWO AREA CITIZENS FATAL VICTIMS OF CRASH IN EDMONSON COUNTY

on 01/11/2019 |

Yesterday afternoon the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call for service in reference to a two vehicle injury collision involving a passenger car and a commercial vehicle. The collision had occurred near 22512 Louisville Road (US 31W,) approximately one mile south of Park City in Edmonson County. Trooper Daniel Priddy, along with other KSP personnel, responded to the collision.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that James E. Arms (32) of Park City, KY was operating a 1999 Chevrolet passenger car traveling southbound on Louisville Road when his vehicle exited the right shoulder of the roadway briefly. Arms reentered the roadway overcorrecting, causing his vehicle to rotate counter-clockwise across the yellow centerline of the roadway, into the path of travel of Stefanee Dawkins (26) of Scottsdale, GA, who was traveling northbound in a 2016 Freightliner semi truck. Dawkins’ vehicle then struck the passenger side of Arms’ vehicle.

Both Arms and a passenger, Lavonda J. Flannery (45) of Rocky Hill, were pronounced deceased on scene by the Edmonson County Coroner’s Office. They were unrestrained at the time of the collision. Stefanee Dawkins did not report any injury.

The investigation continues and is currently being led by Trooper Daniel Priddy. He was assisted on scene by other KSP personnel, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department, Park City, Chalybeate, and Rocky Hill Fire Departments, Edmonson County Coroner’s Office, and Medical Center EMS. No further information is available for release at this time.