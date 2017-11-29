TWO ARRESTED AFTER OFFICERS RECEIVE TIP ABOUT STOLEN PROPERTY

on 11/29/2017 |

On Tuesday, November 28th, the Glasgow Police Department received information that stolen property was being stored at 150 Childress Road in Glasgow.

Upon further investigation a search warrant was obtained for that residence. Officers executed the search warrant, and located several stolen items in the residence, as well a barn and detached garage. While searching the residence officers located two sets of digital scales, three baggie corners, a white powdery substance, and other forms of drug paraphernalia.

Officers then arrested the home owner 61 year old Karen Williams Fox, and her boyfriend 52 year old Joseph E. Congine both of Glasgow. Ms. Fox was charged with 1 count of receiving stolen property U/$10,000 while Mr. Congine was charged with 1 count of Receiving stolen property U/$10,000, 1 Count of Possession of Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified), as well as 1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Det. Ashley Jones is the investigating officer, and was assisted at the scene by Glasgow Police Capt. Jennifer Arbogast, Ofc. Steven Fields, Ofc. Brandon Fletcher GPD Evidence Tech. Amanda Miller. Det. Rusty Anderson of the Barren County Sheriff’s Department also assisted at the scene.