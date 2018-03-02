Logo


TWO ARRESTED AFTER OUTSTANDING WARRANT SERVED

on 02/03/2018 |

Failure to appear for one leads to arrest of another

Thursday evening, Cave City Police Chief Terrill Riley went to serve an outstanding arrest warrant to 22 year old Christopher Horton for Failure To Appear. Once at residence on Glenwood Court, Chief Riley took Horton into custody.

Also at the home was 29 year old Shane Cardwell, of Hardyville, who was ultimately arrested for Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon, Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Horton and Cardwell were taken to, and lodged, in the Barren County Detention Center.

