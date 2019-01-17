TWO ARRESTED FOR METH AND OTHER CHARGES BY GPD

on 01/17/2019 |

On Monday, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a reckless driver complaint on South Green Street.

Officer Hicks made contact with the vehicle in the parking lot of the Marathon Minit Mart and made contact with the driver of the vehicle Bobby Cuzick. After further investigation Officer Hicks confirmed that his operator license was suspended and located Methamphetamine that Cuzick was holding in his hand.

Officer Hicks received consent to search of the vehicle and located digital scales, empty syringes and Marijuana.



Bobby Cuzick of Bowling Green Ky., was arrested and charged with Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Marijuana.



A passenger, Megan Ballard of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Marijuana.

The arrest were made by Officer Wesley Hicks, assisted by Officer Michael Burgan and Sgt. Ashley Jones.